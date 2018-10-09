FOOD & DRINK

Jonesing for barbecue? Check out Santa Ana's top 3 spots

Photo: Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que/Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for barbecue?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue outlets in Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Aloha Hawaiian BBQ



Photo: ann t./Yelp

Topping the list is Aloha Hawaiian BBQ. Located at 3814 S. Bristol St., Suite B, the Hawaiian eatery is the highest-rated barbecue spot in Santa Ana, boasting four stars out of 330 reviews on Yelp.

The growing regional chain -- with additional outposts in Santa Ana and Tustin -- features fresh and authentic Hawaiian barbecue offerings such as Kalbi short ribs, chicken and Kalua pork with cabbage. (You can check out the full menu here.)

2. Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que



Photo: Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que/Yelp

Next up is Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, situated at 2800 N. Main St., Suite 2160, inside MainPlace Mall. With four stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the smokehouse and Southern spot -- with other locations throughout California, Nevada and Arizona -- has proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, expect to find starters like brisket burnt ends, barbecue sausage and bayou spicy shrimp. Entrees include favorites like St. Louis spare ribs, Alabama chicken marinated in apple cider and Texas-style beef brisket -- slow-cooked and hand-carved to order. (See the full menu here.)

3. Ember BBQ



Photo: Ember BBQ/Yelp

Ember BBQ, located at 305 E. Fourth St., Suite 200, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 65 reviews.

Located inside Native Son Alehouse, the barbecue joint comes courtesy of chef and Marine Corps veteran Derrick Foster and specializes in Kansas City barbecue cooked low, slow and meticulous on a real wood pit, the business says on its website.

Menu offerings include fixings like corn bread and creamy slaw, along with barbecued meats such as pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar sausage and St. Louis ribs. (You can view the full menu here.)
