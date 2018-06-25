Jonesing for something sweet? Check out Burbank's top 5 dessert spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Burbank, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Quenelle
Photo: Jonathan H./Yelp
Topping the list is Quenelle. Located at 2214 W. Magnolia Blvd., Unit A in the heart of Burbank, the spot to score unique ice cream concoctions is the highest rated dessert establishment in the city, boasting 4.5 stars out of 762 reviews on Yelp.
Founded in 2013, the eatery specializes in a rotating selection of artisanal and handmade sweet treats like ice cream, push-pops, pastries and bars with flavors ranging from raspberry merlot and cookie butter fudge to Red Bull tang and blueberry pie.
2. Lou, The French On The Block
Photo: Andeng S./Yelp
Next up is Burbank's Lou, The French On The Block, situated at 4007 W. Riverside Drive, Suite A. With five stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp, the French-style patisserie/cake shop has proven to be a local favorite offering classic treats such as pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant), eclairs and amandine (almond tart).
The shop comes courtesy of chef Laurent "Lou" Correa and his wife, Karima, owners of a highly successful catering company, the bakery reports on its site. An assortment of French desserts are on offer, along with sandwiches, gourmet coffee and handcrafted artisan tea. (See the full menu here.)
3. Half Baked Co.
Photo: Carolyn V./Yelp
Half Baked Co., located at 1206 W. Burbank Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the family-owned bakery 4.5 stars out of 289 reviews.
This spot has been serving up custom cakes and desserts since 2010, using locally sourced, non-GMO ingredients to create high-quality and tasty treats. Cake and frosting flavors include golden vanilla, honey lavender and chocolate-covered strawberry. A wide selection of dessert options are also on hand for specific dietary needs.
4. Dad's Donuts & Bakery
PHOTO: Patrick T./YELP
Dad's Donuts & Bakery, a spot to score fresh doughnuts, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 288 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 2501 W. Victory Blvd., Suite E to see for yourself.
Doughnuts are the star of this establishment, with Yelpers praising the shop's wide selection, inexpensive prices and friendly service. Cronuts, muffins and churros are also on offer, as well as drinks and sandwiches.
5. Doughnut Hut
Photo: Lilli B./Yelp
Then there's the Doughnut Hut, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 266 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fresh doughnut shop at 2025 W. Magnolia Blvd., just blocks away from Magnolia Park.
The spot is open 24/7, so come by any time for popular favorites like apple fritters, cinnamon bear claws and old-fashioned chocolate doughnuts.
Pro Tip: According to Yelper Nicole A., this place is cash-only, but an ATM is situated just around the corner.