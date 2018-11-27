HOLIDAY

Starbucks debuts new holiday latte with juniper syrup and 'pine-like flavor'

EMBED </>More Videos

Just in time for the holiday season, Starbucks has debuted a new drink called the Juniper Latte that some say is basically Christmas in a cup. (Starbucks)

SEATTLE --
Just in time for the holiday season, Starbucks has debuted a new drink. Some say the Juniper Latte is basically Christmas in a cup.

Starbucks describes it as a mix of juniper and sage.

On their website, the company says, "Our signature espresso and steamed milk mingle beautifully with juniper syrup. This beverage has a light, pine-like flavor with delightful citrus undertones. We cap this latte with velvety foam and accentuate the remarkable flavor with a dusting of pine-citrus sugar."

You can get one starting Tuesday at participating locations.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbusinessholidaycoffeestarbucksu.s. & world
HOLIDAY
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
More holiday
FOOD & DRINK
From turkey to tea: Check out the freshest businesses to debut in Los Angeles
Best of Santa Ana: Check out the 5 top spots downtown
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
Studio City gets an elegant new tea room: Brit Boba
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
Person found stabbed on board Gold Line train in Duarte
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
McDonnell pledges support for new LA County sheriff
Quincy Jones dips hands, feet in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
SoCal fitness class helps seniors stay active, connected
Semi carrying acid overturns on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Show More
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
1 woman killed after fire erupts at Long Beach triplex
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash
More News