FOOD & DRINK

K-Bop Korean Cuisine debuts in Irvine

Photo: Jiyoung K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Korean spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called K-Bop Korean Cuisine, the new arrival is located at 3953 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine.

The menu features a range of Korean staples, from Korean pancakes and noodle dishes to soups and hot stone pots like the beef carpaccio with sprouts. Look for the cheese katsu with pork and the spicy braised short rib.

With a four-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp so far, K-Bop Korean Cuisine is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Brenda R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 2, wrote, "The food was amazing! Quick service and friendly environment."

And Clara Y. wrote, "The service here is great and all of the workers are friendly and fast. The food is quality and reminds me of my grandma's Korean cooking. I would recommend K-Bop to everyone, whether you're a Korean food expert or an adventurous eater."

Head on over to check it out: K-Bop Korean Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
