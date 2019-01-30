FOOD & DRINK

Kaiba Japanese Restaurant debuts its third location in Pasadena

Photo: Kaiba Japanese Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new sushi bar in town. Located at 1713 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, the fresh arrival is called Kaiba Japanese Restaurant. It's the third location for the Monterey Park-based restaurant.

Look for special rolls like Hungry Man, with eel, spicy tuna, krab meat, shrimp tempura and cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce; or the house signature Kaiba roll with albacore, shrimp tempura, imitation crab meat, cream cheese, red onion, jalapeno with spicy cilantro ponzu sauce.

The menu also features sashimi, teriyaki, and noodle dishes. You can take a look at the full selection here.

The newcomer has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Kim H. wrote, "Super good food and awesome service! The quality of the salmon is top notch and the portion size is great for the price. Their udon and ramen dishes are always cooked perfectly and the taste is always on point. The sushi is a reasonable price, nice portion size, and great taste."

And Brad W. added, "Solid standard Japanese offerings. The rolls are nice and big. The sashimi and sushi are a little pricey. Overall, an outstanding place for lunch."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kaiba Japanese Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
