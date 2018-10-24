Kashiwa Ramen now open in Costa Mesa

A new spot to score ramen has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1420 Baker St., the newcomer is called Kashiwa Ramen.
The restaurant specializes in chicken broth-based ramen, known as chicken paitan, which is a healthier alternative to pork broth. Michelin-star chef Hideto Kawahara is one of the restaurant's partners.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, Kashiwa Ramen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Minako T., whoreviewed the new spot on Oct. 20, wrote, "It's rare to find authentic chicken paitan ramen in SoCal. Kashiwa Ramen provides super authentic rich flavor of paitan. I can't wait to visit again."
And Allison N. wrote, "Best ramen place in town! The noodles were cooked perfectly and the broth was very tasty. Karaage chicken was very crispy and very well seasoned. Will definitely come back!"
Head on over to check it out: Kashiwa Ramen is open from 5-9:30 p.m. daily.
