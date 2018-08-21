Kebbros brings organic kebabs and more to Hollywood

A new organic restaurant and bar, offering European-style doner kebabs made using fully automated robotic spits, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1542 N. Cahuenga in Hollywood, the fresh arrival is called Kebbros.
The spot comes courtesy of brothers Romeo and Sergio Syfrig and Ana Syfrig (Sergios's wife), the business says on its website. It features a build-your-own concept complete with customizable bases (pita, flatbread, black rice bowl or salad) and proteins (beef, chicken or seitan).
Choose from an assortment of add-in options, or try your meal Kebbros-style with chopped tomato, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, pickled red onion, feta cheese, crispy onion and Kebbros signature sauce. (Check out the full menu here.)
The newcomer has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Landra D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 7, wrote, "We needed another healthy late-night option in Hollywood so badly. Their menu is simple and has something for everyone. Everything is organic, filling and tastes delicious."
"Kebbros is heaven for foodies looking for satisfying, yet healthy organic fare," added Yelper George V. "I really enjoyed the hummus plate and the fries were a guilty pleasure. Great organic beer and wine too."
Head on over to check it out: Kebbros is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles