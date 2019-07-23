Food & Drink

Kellogg Company, House Wines releasing wine and Cheez-It box

It turns out some people like to enjoy their wine with Cheez-Its.

Kellogg's, the company behind the popular cheesy cracker, saw people tweeting about the trend and came up with a new product.

They teamed up with House Wine to create a "Wine and Cheez-It Box."

To be clear, the product features box of red wine and box of Cheez-Its packaged together - not Cheez-it flavored wine.

The box will only be available for a limited time.

In addition to the box, Kellogg's also recommends other pairings like Malbec and Zesty Cheddar Ranch, Rosé and White Cheddar, Sauvignon Blanc with Extra Toasty Cheez-Its and a lot more combinations to create the perfect summer picnic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessfoodwinecheese
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in caught-on-camera brawl at Disneyland's Toontown
Broguiere's Dairy has closed its doors
Dodgers announce $100M plan for stadium renovations
Ex-judge dragged from Cincinnati courtroom, ordered to jail
L.A. looking to ban horse racing
3-month-old dog allegedly stolen from Santa Ana family returned
Local family devastated after woman is killed by bullet while inside home
Show More
Tree-lighting ceremony held for victims killed in Borderline shooting
Compton boy recovering after losing left hand in firework explosion
VIDEO: Wife shields husband in deadly San Francisco Tesla crash
VIDEO: Big Bear bald eagle Simba takes flight for 1st time
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
More TOP STORIES News