FOOD & DRINK

KFC offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards

Want to add some spice to your Valentine's Day? KFC has got ya covered! (Credit: KFC)

Julie Wilson
KFC has gone above and beyond to make Valentine's Day wishes special for those 11 herbs and spices lovers, offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards for a limited time.



With a variety of cards with different miniature confessions of love, like "I fell in love the first moment I slaw you," these cards are sure to steal the show.

Available for free with any purchase of a $10 Chicken Share, this offer is special for U.S. customers only.

The cards are available until supplies run out.

Find a participating KFC store near you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodholidayvalentine's dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News