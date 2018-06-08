Kentucky Fried Chicken is looking to drop the chicken, at least in the United Kingdom.
KFC in the UK announced the plan to introduce a vegetarian fried chicken.
The product is described as a meat-free chicken-inspired option.
It will hit the menu in the UK next year.
As far as its secret blend of herbs and spices, KFC says all 11 of those ingredients will be on the new vegetarian option, too.
