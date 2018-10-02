Không Tên brings farm-to-table Vietnamese fare to Sawtelle

A new farm-to-table Vietnamese spot, offering upscale cuisine, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Khong Ten, the fresh arrival is located at 11520 W. Pico Blvd. in Sawtelle.
Look forward to a menu that changes by the season -- one that reimagines Vietnamese flavors for modern-day California.
Offerings include snacks and small bites such as housemade Vietnamese charcuterie; soy glazed beef jerky with peanuts and herbs; and pull-apart shrimp fritters with Thao Farm sweet potato, Vietnamese aioli and lime.
For dinner, enjoy Weiser Farm eggplant and chickpea curry with coconut milk and mint, and indulge in forbidden black rice pudding for dessert.
Signature cocktails are on offer as well, including concoctions like The Golden Pineapple -- a drink consisting of 27 ounces of bartender's choice punch. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp so far, Khong Ten has already made a good impression.
Amy K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new restaurant on Sept. 22, wrote, "Absolutely fantastic! Talk about a foodgasm! From the moment we walked in, we were warmly greeted. The staff was exceptional and every recommendation was spot on. The pull-apart shrimp fritters were so divine and that sauce should be bottled."
"A must try and one of the tastiest new Viet fusion restaurants in LA!" added Yelper Scarlet P. "Foods were flavorful, yet still as authentic as it can get. ... Besides the delicious food, the ambience was nice with a full bar, great for socializing or getting drinks before going out."
Head on over to check it out: Khong Ten is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
