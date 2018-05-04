King of New York brings thin-crust pizza and more to Westwood

A new pizza joint has made its debut in Westwood, right next to UCLA. Located at 1101 Gayley Ave. in Westwood Village, the new arrival is called KONY Pizzeria, an acronym for King of New York. This is the second location for the Koreatown favorite.
KONY specializes in thin-crust, New York-style pizza with an Italian twi. Pizza is sold by the slice, as well as in full pies like the chicken jalapeno with red onions and eggplant parmigiana with basil pesto. Customers can also create their own. (You can check out the full menu here.)
KONY Pizzeria has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper JS K. wrote, "Built my own broccoli and ricotta, and it was good, but I think their plain white pie base could use a little oomph. ... Crust was good -- chewy, yeasty, airy, hint of sweetness around the edge -- but pretty uneven thickness across the base."
"I got two slices and a drink for about $8, which is definitely a deal," said Yelper Peter C. "It's a thin crust, but it's sturdy. ... But it's not cardboard either. In a word, the pizza is delicious."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: King of New York Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
