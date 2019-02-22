Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai makes El Camino Real debut, with ramen and more

Craving ramen? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Irvine, called Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai, is located at 14370 Culver Dr., Suite C.
The original Ban Nai restaurant opened in Kitakata, Japan, in 1958. The restaurant is known for its flat, wide and curly noodles; light, yet flavorful pork broth; and freshly prepared toro chashu (pork). The menu offers six different kinds of ramen. This is one of three locations in California.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
J S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 21, wrote, "Amazing ramen and fried chicken. This is their new location and you can definitely tell by how clean and new the tables and menus are."
Yelper Kim T. added, "Looking for the perfect meal in this cold rainy weather? The ramen here is fresh, noodles lighter and the broth more clear and less calorie dense than what you'd find at santouka, daikokuya or ippudo."
Head on over to check it out: Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai is open from 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and 5-9:45 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9:45 p.m. on weekends.
