Koala Matcha now open in Santa Monica

Stroll up to the newest matcha tea purveyor in the neighborhood. Called Koala Matcha, the pick-up window is located at 2460A Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica, attached to Gramercy bar.
Aussie native Monica Foley makes the handcrafted iced matcha tea lattes, which are infused with collagen and feature flavors such as chocolate and vanilla almond. Koala Matcha features a mural of Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby by artist Jonas Never, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Koala Matcha has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Derek W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 16, wrote, "Swing by this exclusive little spot, take a picture with Leonardo DiCaprio, and taste this unique and exciting new drink. The coconut version is good for a pre- or post-workout pick-me-up."
Yelper Jonathan K. added, "This stunning little matcha window on Wilshire is a great addition to the neighborhood. The drinks are delicious. The flavor is spot on, and the caffeine boost is just enough to get through the day!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Koala Matcha is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
foodHoodlineSanta Monica