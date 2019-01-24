FOOD & DRINK

Kock Dog brings gourmet sausages to West Hollywood

Photo: Jackie P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score hot dogs and sausages has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to West Hollywood, called Kock Dog, is located at 8943 Santa Monica Blvd.

The gourmet hot dog and sausage restaurant offers signature dogs such as the Kockadoole, with bacon, cheddar cheese and sauerkraut; and the Kockalicious, with grilled onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and tomatoes.

The sausages, which come with a choice of toppings, include the original Kock Dog, a chicken andouille dog, a beef bratwurst and a veggie dog.

The fresh arrival has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Michael S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20, wrote, "Great new addition to Santa Monica Blvd! With the very many burger joints in the area, it's nice that Kock Dog has added some variety. Great quality food with healthier options and very likable staff."

And Tina M. wrote, "Love this place. My favorite is the Kockestroganoff. This is the best hot dog that I ever had. The place is super clean. Great place to go after partying in West Hollywood."

Kock Dog is now open at 8943 Santa Monica Blvd., so swing on by to take a peek.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineWest Hollywood
