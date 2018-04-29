FOOD & DRINK

Kony Pizzeria comes to Westwood with N.Y.-style pies, daily specials

Photo: Kony Pizzeria/Yelp

By Hoodline
New York-style pizza fans, take heed: There's a new eatery in Westwood to get your fix. Kony Pizzeria has opened its doors at 1101 Gayley Ave. following the success of the original Koreatown location.

Offering two levels of seating and an outdoor patio, Kony Pizzeria features lunch specials on weekdays, daily happy hour pricing from 4-7 p.m. (dine-in only) and free delivery.

On the pizza menu, try the jalapeno chicken, white ricotta or house supreme (pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion and olives) or build your own 12- or 18-inch thin-crust pie. Options also include garlic knots, pasta dishes, chicken wings and hero sandwiches on a French baguette (meatball, eggplant or chicken parmigiana).

Kony Pizzeria (short for King of New York Pizzeria) has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Alex I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 4, said, "Best pizza place ever! The customer service is phenomenal and the site itself is a great location. I highly recommend anyone in the area trying this place out."

And Bennett W. said, "My family had lunch here today and the food was excellent! We got several different pizzas and pastas, as well as some appetizers. The decor was nice and the seating was plentiful."

Head on over to check it out: Kony Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinepizzarestaurantbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News