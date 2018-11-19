Korean chain Coffeebay brings caffeine, sweet treats to Melrose

A new spot to score coffee, tea and desserts has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 7201 Melrose Ave., Suite C, in Melrose, the new addition is calledCoffeebay.
Founded in Seoul, Korea, in 2009, Coffeebay has now expanded to over 700 locations worldwide. In addition to typical espresso beverages, Coffeebay specializes in sweet drinks and snacks, like the red velvet latte, double chocolate mocha, fruit teas and smoothies, pastries and more.
Coffeebay has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Ethan Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 13, wrote, "Their drinks provide a depth of flavor that is hard to find in many coffee shops across Los Angeles, and also brings something new to the table with their sweet drinks, like the Strawberry Pom-Pom. The Pom-Pom is a modern twist on a classic idea, much like the cafe itself, and is a tangy yogurt drink with fresh cream on top with real strawberries buried within the drink itself.
Yelper Eric C. added, "Glad this new coffee spot opened near my house; I've been going here since it opened. Their large Americanos are three bucks, and I recommend the Strawberry Pom Pom if you are craving sweets. Great addition for the locals."
And Rachel B. wrote, "I was super impressed by the chai latte with almond milk, and it will probably be one of my favorite drinks now. I'll definitely recommend this place because the employees will definitely guarantee top-quality customer service."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Coffeebay is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
