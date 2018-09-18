Koreatown gets a drive-through coffee shop: Full Service Coffee

A new spot to score fresh coffee on the go has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4450 Beverly Blvd. in Koreatown, the newcomer is called Full Service Coffee.
Situated in a repurposed 1940s Texaco station, the drive-through shop has partnered with award-winning Verve Coffee Roasters, a group specializing in high-quality, artisanal coffee beans, the new business says on its website. You can place your order from your vehicle or walk up and grab a coffee.
Espresso offerings include cold brews, cappuccinos and lattes, while hot or iced tea is on hand as well. (You can check out the menu here.)
The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Leah W., whoreviewed the shop on Sept. 8, wrote, "So much fun! I've been waiting for this place to open, so I'm so happy! The menu is simple, but the quality is great. I got a cold brew with oat milk -- yum!"
"Tiny gas-station-turned-drive-through-coffee-shop!" added Yelper Marion M. "Sweet staff and yummy cold brew. ... Cash-free/card only! They use an iPad for ordering and payment when they walk up to your car window."
Head on over to check it out: Full Service Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
