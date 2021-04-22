It's strawberry season! To celebrate, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is bringing back a popular but limited flavor.
Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Glazed Original Filled Strawberry Kreme doughnuts will be available at participating locations from Monday, April 26 until Wednesday, May 5.
RELATED | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
Most locations in the US and Canada are participating, but if you want to make sure your neighborhood Krispy Kreme will have those strawberry flavors before you make the trip, click here.
Krispy Kreme brings back Strawberry Glazed doughnut for limited time
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News