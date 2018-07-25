FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen doughnuts

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

By Lenaé Frazier
A dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just a dollar? Yes, please!

To celebrate 81 years, Krispy Kreme is giving doughnut fans two ways to join the celebration.

Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Sweets lovers can also pick up the new glazed confetti doughnut, available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2, while supplies last.

The special release glazed confetti doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

A list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodsnacksdessertskrispy kremebusiness
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
First look: Get to know the newest businesses to open in Santa Monica
New bar Broadwater Plunge debuts in Hollywood
Bites and craft brews: 6th and La Brea now open in Hancock Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected
US, EU agree to resolve US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Catalina plane crash: 3 injured after small plane goes off runway
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Group of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
VIDEO: Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Officer pins 10-year-old boy to ground during father's arrest
More News