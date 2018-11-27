FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

Festive doughnuts just in time for the holiday season.

By
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating the holiday season with the return of its limited-edition decorated holiday treats.

The Santa Belly Doughnut is a chocolate cream-filled shell dipped in red icing and decorated like Santa's jolly belly. Then there's the Ugly Sweater Doughnut. This new tasty treat is a nod to the ugly sweater trend. It's dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces.

There's also a holiday Plaid Doughnut. It's the original Glazed Doughnut dipped in icing and decorated in a red and green plaid design. The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut is covered in chocolate icing and festive holiday sprinkles.



Krispy Kreme is also introducing the Peppermint Mocha. This holiday beverage features a rich espresso, dark chocolate and frosty peppermint flavor topped with whip cream and mini chocolate chips. It's available to customers hot, iced or frozen.

The Christmas-themed creations will be available now through December 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodkrispy kremechristmasholidayNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Studio City gets an elegant new tea room: Brit Boba
Be our guest: Entre Nous brings French fare to Pasadena
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
First look: Get to know the freshest new businesses to open in Huntington Beach
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 woman killed after fire erupts at Long Beach triplex
Semi carrying acid overturns on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Thousand Oaks shooting: Sheriff's officials to release latest details
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
3 American soldiers killed in roadside bombing in Afghanistan
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
79-year-old woman in Norwalk killed in hit-and-run incident
LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell concedes election
Show More
Somali immigrant suspected of hate crime outside LA synagogue
Marc Brown trains like a DEA agent during simulation
CA family dealing with 2 tragic deaths in span of weeks
LA County, nurses reach tentative agreement to avert strike
Death toll from Camp Fire rises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
More News