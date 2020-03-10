Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme ready to unveil St. Patrick's Day-inspired line of doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is passing the luck of the Irish on to its customers' tastebuds this week.

The North Carolina-based chain's signature glazed doughnuts will be decorated with some St. Patrick's Day cheer.

RELATED | Sweet! Krispy Kreme rolls out nationwide delivery service on Leap Day

The doughnut chain is rolling out St. Patrick's Day-inspired doughnuts as some existing flavors are getting topped with green frosting and seasonal designs. This marks the first time that Krispy Kreme is going green with each flavored donut. Last year, the shop dyed its signature glazed donuts green for the holiday.

RELATED | Krispy Kreme opening new Times Square location with company's largest 'Hot Now' sign

This year, the "Leprechaun Trap" doughnut will be filled with Irish Kreme-flavored filling, resembling a pot of gold.

The doughnuts are available from March 14 through March 17 at participating Krispy Kreme restaurants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknckrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash; 2 other children critical
Coronavirus SoCal updates: New case reported in Los Angeles County
SOCAL STORM: Heavy rain falling over region Tuesday, Wednesday
13-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles
US Marine killed in Iraq identified as Simi Valley man
Coronavirus: Here are answers to most common questions
Show More
Coronavirus: Disney ramps up sanitation at US theme parks
El Pollo Loco offers free endless tacos at Burbank location
University of La Verne former student arrested for threats
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
13 CSUN students self-isolating for possible coronavirus exposure
More TOP STORIES News