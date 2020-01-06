food

Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts during January to help you keep your resolution

Krispy Kreme doughnuts being glazed.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free mini donuts during January, and it's all to help you keep your New Year's resolution.

"Did you know a small cheat is proven to help keep your New Year's resolutions on track?" the company said in a press release. "Krispy Kreme's new minis are the tastiest solution for your resolution!"

The doughnut giant will give away their mini donuts every Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can choose between four flavors: the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced glazed.

The limit is one per customer.

Click here to see participating stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessfoodkrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Natural flu fighters: Foods to consume, avoid when sick
Inglewood community benefits from free monthly produce giveaway
New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns
Intermittent fasting: Experts offer dos and don'ts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong, potentially damaging winds whip through SoCal
Man wounded in shooting at Northridge Yard House
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
San Diego homeless infractions cleared in exchange for shelter stays
Taxi drivers to march for curbside pickup at LAX
'1917,' 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' win Golden Globes
Show More
22-year-old man fatally shot in Oxnard
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Dia de Los Reyes celebration kicks off early in Costa Mesa
Woman with Down syndrome gets sweet surprise at airport
Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes highest-grossing film directed by a woman
More TOP STORIES News