Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts go on sale Monday

Krispy Kreme's latest specialty batch of doughnuts are a bit frightening but just as delicious as their standard line of treats.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain is celebrating Halloween early with its "Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts," featuring "Frank" Frankenstein, "Wolife" the werewolf and "Drake" the vampire.

The doughnuts go on sale on Monday.

On Saturdays in October, customers can also get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Protesters in support of Armenia briefly block 170 Fwy. in NoHo
Trump's quick drive potentially exposed others to COVID-19, doctor says
Cardrooms, indoor malls reopening in LA County
Massive 3-alarm fire rips through East LA strip mall
Person killed in hit-and-run crash on PCH in Malibu
'MAGA' flag outside LBPD headquarters prompts investigation
Show More
Pilot killed after ultra light plane crashes near Hawthorne airport
Garcetti endorses George Gascón in LA County DA race
Injury-ridden but resilient, Miami Heat upset the Lakers in Game 3 of NBA finals
Rams beat the Giants 17-9, improve to 3-1 record
Danny Trejo talks tacos, Lakers and Rams
More TOP STORIES News