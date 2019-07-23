Food & Drink

Redesigned Krispy Kreme shop reveals new menu items including ice cream, doughnut customization

CONCORD, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is opening its first comprehensive shop redesign in more than 10 years.

The store opens Tuesday in Concord, North Carolina. It is the first of 45 new shops that Krispy Kreme will open in both new and existing markets across the country through 2020.



The resigned shop offers several new menu items including doughnut-infused ice cream available in both milkshakes and scoop sandwiches and the option for customers to customize the Original Glazed Doughnut.




New menu items

Scoop sandwiches: Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, scooped between a sliced doughnut with a combination of toppings and drizzles. Options include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.



Hand-spun milkshakes: Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a mini-Original Glazed Doughnut. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and OREO Cookies & Kreme.

Customized doughnuts: Guests can build their own doughnuts with a combination of five different glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors. Doughnuts are available in three-packs and half-dozen options.



"This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers," said Andy Skehan, President, North America, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. "From our time-tested process of producing the world's most loved doughnuts to our new Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, we're very excited for what the future holds."

Customers will also be able to watch the doughnut-making process.

Video above is from a related story.
