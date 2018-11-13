FOOD & DRINK

Kues Modern Asian Bistro & Bar opens in downtown LA

An Asian fusion restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival downtown, called Kues Modern Asian Bistro & Bar, is located at 800 W. Sixth St.

This modern Asian bistro is in the space previously occupied by Spear Steakhouse, according to Eater LA. Visitors will discover a raw bar with items like seafood ceviche, fresh uni and more. It also serves dim sum and a range of entrees and appetizers, like chicken lettuce cups and oxtail dumplings in red wine sauce.

Kues has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Gary L., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 10, wrote, "I had the lobster uni pasta. The uni serving was tremendously generous for the price, and the pasta was fantastic. The server told me that the pasta is handmade daily."

Yelper Gogi E. added, "I ordered the wagyu fried rice, dan dan noodles and spicy tuna crispy rice. The fried rice and dan dan noodles were excellent."

Kues is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday. (It is currently closed on Sunday.) Soft opening hours may vary.
