Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Kung Fu Tea, the new addition is located at 26640 S. Western Ave., Suite N, in Harbor Pines.
This franchise has locations across the United States, Australia, Canada and Vietnam. The spot offers classic tea, boba tea, smoothies, milk tea, punch, slushies, coffee and more.
From the large menu, try ordering the brown sugar ginger tea, the almond milk tea with boba, the Oolong tea with herbal jelly and the pomelo tea with mango jelly. (View the entire menu here.)
This location also has lots of seating and free computer arcade games.
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Amy N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 22, wrote, "This is probably my favorite place for milk tea. I got four drinks today and they tasted amazing. Don't skip the cocoa cream wow with milk cap. ... Also, the black sesame matcha, mango snow and winter melon green milk tea were good too."
Yelper James L. added, "I love the boba here and the prices are great. It was only five bucks for a large boba, which is a pretty good deal, and the customer service is amazing."
Kung Fu Tea is now open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Kung Fu Tea makes Harbor Pines debut, with coffee and tea and more
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Eyewitness This: $4 charge proposed for driving to Westside, millions in CA exposed to ID theft risk, Babe Ruth card for $2