La Cañada Flintridge gets a new chocolatier: Cocoa Noir Cafe

Photo: Cocoa Noir Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new chocolatier and shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Cocoa Noir Cafe, the new addition is located at 711 Foothill Blvd., Unit H in La Canada Flintridge.

"Making great chocolates is our passion," explains the shop's website. Specialties include gourmet chocolates and hand-crafted truffles, created using all-natural quality ingredients.

Menu offerings include an assortment of milk, dark and vegan chocolates, as well as custom wedding cakes and other desserts. Try the Rose Petal Blossom, dark Vegan Spicy Mango or Lavender Fusion. (A full list of chocolates is available here.)

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Isobel L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 29, said: "This is a chocolate store. Yes, they have coffee and pastries but without a doubt, the stars of the show are the chocolates: hand-crafted and individually designed to satisfy your senses, each one a unique flavor, color and shape."

"Wow," said Yelper Michelle B. "I'm so thrilled to have this homemade sweet shop in La Canada. The owners are delightful and the chocolate is all made on site. The chocolate looks like small works of art and what wonderful combinations."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cocoa Noir Cafe is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
