Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County breweries, wineries cleared to reopen for indoor service if food is provided

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Breweries, distilleries and wineries in Los Angeles County are now cleared to reopen for indoor service if food is provided.

The county had previously permitted outdoor service only, but a lawsuit filed on behalf of a Palmdale brewery prevailed.

Under the new guidance released Friday, these businesses may operate indoors at 25% capacity if a meal is provided along with the alcohol.

Transplants Brewing in Palmdale had sued the county in 2020, claiming its shutdown orders discriminated against the brewery and similar businesses.



"It's unclear why the county continues to discriminate against breweries and wineries, but it finally came to its senses and revised the guidelines allowing Transplants and other independent businesses to begin getting back to business," attorney Khail Parris said. "These establishments have been hit the hardest because they rely on regular customers to make a profit, and between the pandemic and the completely inconsistent guidelines provided by the county of Los Angeles, they were barely holding on."

The move came at the end of a week that saw many local business reopening, with limits placed on attendance, as the county moved into the red tier of the state's reopening framework.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeles countybarcoronaviruswinecovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeleswine bars
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend
LA, OC within striking distance of moving to orange tier
LACMA planning to reopen in April with new exhibitions
Tuesday marks LA County's anniversary of first shut down order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says
LASD: No evidence of hate crime in killing of Asian woman in Compton
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Active shooter reported at Colorado grocery store: Police | LIVE
LASD program provides in-home vaccinations for those with disabilities
LAUSD plans to reopen first group of schools week of April 12
Las Virgenes Unified welcomes thousands of students back
Show More
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on the 101 freeway
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
SoCal rallies combat rise in anti-Asian violence
'Murdered for no reason': Fresno street vendor shot and killed
More TOP STORIES News