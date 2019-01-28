La Esquina brings Mexican fare to Palms

A new Mexican spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Palms, called La Esquina, is located at 8905 Venice Blvd.
On the menu, look for chilaquiles con huevos, carne asada tacos with handmade tortillas and specialty pescado burritos with grilled fish, rice, cabbage, chipotle sauce, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado.
La Esquina has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Tom B., who was the first to review it on Jan. 25, wrote, "Friendly staff and very delicious food! ... My favorites have been the tacos. In a city with some serious competition, these tacos are exactly what I've been looking for in the neighborhood. The meat is higher quality than your average taco truck and the tacos are pleasantly no-nonsense and they're not trying to be anything other than a darn good taco. The house made corn tortillas put it over the top."
And Jerry M. said, "Two tacos, rice and beans. Terrific value. One asada and one carnitas. Each with a huge amount of meat. Plus an order of rice and beans. And a load of chips. Select your own sauces and salsa. Eat inside at the high counter or outside at the tables."
Head on over to check it out: La Esquina is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
