La Michoacana Gourmet makes Anaheim debut, with refreshing cold treats and more

Craving some frozen delights? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 927 S. Brookhurst St. in the Sherwood Forest and Thistle Development, the new addition is called La Michoacana Gourmet.
The spot specializes in fresh Mexican-style gourmet desserts, created using locally sourced natural ingredients. On the menu, expect to see everything from churros and smoothies to ice cream and paletas (popsicles with real fruit).
Come try unique offerings like avocado milk-based popsicles, cucumber chile sorbet, fresh corn juice, rosemary charcoal ice cream or a fresh churro with Bavarian creme filling. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, La Michoacana Gourmet seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Bart K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 24, wrote, "Never tried charcoal ice cream before, but was surprised how good it was. Bottom line: this place was awesome. People who work here are super nice too. We'll come back for sure."
"Amazing!" said Bryan C. "The food here is fantastic! I love all the staff and the food! Ten out of ten stars!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Michoacana Gourmet is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
