La Monarca Bakery opens new location in Lincoln Heights

Photo: David A./Yelp

By Hoodline
If Mexican coffee, pastries and cuisine are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival to Lincoln Heights, called La Monarca Bakery, is located at 2602 N. Broadway.

The regional chain -- with locations across Los Angeles County -- aspires to bring "the sweet flavor of Mexico" to the United States, the company says on its website, offering household Mexican staples like tacos, pan de elote and vegetarian chorizo molletes (open-faced sandwiches).

Beverages range from organic tea and Oaxacan dark roast to specialty coffee drinks like Mexican hot chocolate and cafe Guaymas -- a latte combined with chocolate and coconut. (You can view the full menu here.)

In the mood for something sweet? The bakery and cafe serves up cakes like tres leches and tequila lime along with pan dulce including cuernitos (croissants) and orejas (puff pastry cookies).

The new La Monarca Bakery has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.

David A., who was the first Yelper to review the spot on July 13, wrote, "Great cozy place to grab a drink, eat some bread and relax. Staff is friendly and quickly completed my order."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Monarca Bakery is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
