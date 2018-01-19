FOOD & DRINK

'La Terraza Café' Brings Art, Coffee And More To East LA

A new cafe, offering coffee and tea and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called La Terraza Cafe, the fresh arrival is located at 4017 City Terrace Dr. in East Los Angeles.

This new spot--founded by long-time Los Angeles residents--offers a variety of coffee-based drinks, fresh juices, pastries, salads, soups, and sandwiches. The cafe doubles as a performance space and art gallery featuring local musicians and artists as well.

On the menu, expect to see items like bagels, granola parfait with Greek or vanilla yogurt and fresh seasonal fruit, bacon cheddar scone, and an array of baked goods and sweet pastries.

There is an extensive drink menu with many popular coffee mainstays on hand such as cappuccino, lattes, mochas, espresso, coffee-of-the-day, and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

If you're planning to get some work done at the cafe, there's free WiFi, too.

La Terraza Cafe has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Ive O., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 28th, said: "Place is clean, spacious and friendly ambiance. Love that they support local artist (artwork for sale). I had the chai latte, and my husband the cafe latte and a croissant. All very tasty!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Terraza Cafe is open Monday-Saturday from 6am-9pm, and Sunday from 8am-5pm.
