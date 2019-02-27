La Vegana Mexicana brings Mexican fare to Santa Ana

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to Santa Ana, called La Vegana Mexicana, is located at 201 E. 4th St.
Located at the 4th Street Market food hall, the Mexican restaurant offers plant-based vegan dishes. Owner Loretta Ruiz writes on the restaurant's website of her commitment to serving authentic Mexican dishes that work for vegan diets.
La Vegana Mexicana has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Luke V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 21, wrote, "Amazing, authentic vegan Mexican food! I've been buying from them since they were a pop-up, and the food is consistently fantastic. The tamales are perfect: the masa is perfectly moist and has an amazing flavor. The ceviche is equally as awesome and bursting with flavor."
Yelper Keli V. added, "Plant-based deliciousness. La Vegana has made Mexican food that is full of authentic flavor yet healthy, using only plants -- no meat or fake meat. They use environmentally friendly plates and utensils."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Vegana Mexicana is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
---
