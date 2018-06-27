Laguna Beach Beer Co. opens second location with craft brews and bar fare

A new pub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 859 Laguna Canyon Road, the fresh homegrown arrival is called Laguna Beach Beer Company.
The beer bar -- with an additional outpost in Rancho Santa Margarita -- was co-founded by lifelong Laguna Beach residents Brent Reynard and Mike Lombardo, the business says on its site.
Everything from blondes and reds to Hefeweizens and IPAs are on offer, along with specialty beers like the Main Tower -- a light and refreshing German-style lager -- and traditional Scotch ale. (Check out the current beer menu here.)
Classic bar fare is also available, including favorites like warm pretzels, charcuterie, sandwiches and artisan flats such as the Ocean -- a flatbread topped with barbecue sauce, smoked mozzarella, diced chicken, pickled red onions and bacon. (You can view the food menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new beer bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Beth H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "Absolutely stupendous beer, in an inviting yet modern atmosphere. Bonus: It's located in a small plaza right next to Sawdust, so it's adjacent to a little bit of everything."
"This place is awesome!" added Yelper Hugo M. "Service was good and the pizza I had was delicious. It's kid-friendly, which I totally love."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Laguna Beach Beer Company is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
