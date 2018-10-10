Laguna Beach's 5 best spots for affordable Mexican fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best budget-friendly Mexican restaurants around Laguna Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the most popular spots to meet your needs.
1. La Sirena Grill
Photo: lyda c./Yelp
Topping the list is La Sirena Grill. Located at 347 Mermaid St., the eatery -- with additional locations in South Laguna and Irvine -- is the highest rated inexpensive Mexican restaurant in Laguna Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 491 reviews on Yelp.
Established in 1999, the original spot on Mermaid Street features Mexican breakfast mainstays such as green chile burritos and huevos rancheros, along with lunch and dinner offerings like tacos, tortas and spicy chicken tortilla soup. (You can check out both menus here.)
Yelper Ian E., who reviewed the restaurant on Oct. 5, wrote, "Seriously, the best burrito I've ever eaten in my 30 years on this earth! I had the carnitas and it was incredible! Tremendous flavor and just the right amount of spice."
2. Rasta Taco
PHOTO: michael e./YELP
Next up is Rasta Taco, situated at 170 Beach St. With 4.5 stars out of 273 reviews on Yelp, the fusion Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.
The popular joint -- with another outpost in Ocho Rios, Jamaica -- features Mexican-American fusion and Caribbean-influenced street tacos, burritos, salads and bowls.
Come try offerings such as Jamaican jerk chicken, slow-roasted pork, sweet potato and carne asada, paired with sides like fried plantains and Caribbean-spiced basmati rice. (You can view the full menu here.)
3. Adolfo's Mexican Food
Photo: Alison V./Yelp
Adolfo's Mexican Food, located at 998 S. Coast Highway, Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Mexican spot four stars out of 219 reviews.
Opened by Adolfo and Connie Vides in 1985, the family-friendly eatery has been serving up authentic Mexican cuisine for over 30 years.
Expect to find offerings like seafood enchiladas, vegetarian burritos and fresh tacos, as well as cold cervezas, wine and non-alcoholic horchata.
4. Wahoo's Fish Tacos
Photo: Wahoo's Fish Tacos/Yelp
Wahoo's Fish Tacos, a Mexican spot that offers seafood and more, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 204 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1133 S. Pacific Coast Highway to see for yourself.
The growing chain -- with locations from Colorado to Japan -- offers build-your-own tacos, burritos and bowls with protein options like wild-caught salmon, carnitas, Cajun chicken and carne asada. (See the full menu here.)
"This is a great lil' spot to hit while you're in Laguna!" shared Yelper Felicia K. I accidentally found it while looking for a spot to eat after the beach and I'm so glad I did! Their shrimp tacos were so good and they sell margaritas!"
5. Papa's Tacos
PHOTO: Arin N./YELP
Last but not least, check out Papa's Tacos, which has earned four stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Mexican spot by heading over to 31622 Coast Highway.
Traditional Mexican favorites are on offer, including hearty machaca beef burritos, grilled chicken tostadas and cheesy quesadillas.
A children's menu is also available, along with breakfast dishes like chorizo tacos, chilaquiles and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)