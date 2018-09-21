FOOD & DRINK

Lala's Argentine Grill adds new eatery in DTLA

Photo: Jacob C./Yelp

By Hoodline
An Argentine steakhouse has opened its doors downtown. The new addition, called Lala's Argentine Grill, is located at 105 W. Ninth St. and serves as the third location for the growing Los Angeles restaurant group.

According to its website, the micro chain comes courtesy of owners Horacio Weschler Ferrari and Mario Balul, who came to California as Argentine immigrants in 1988 with "a resolute desire to create something that fused the best of both worlds."

On the menu, look for traditional Argentine favorites with a nod to California cuisine. Offerings include crispy calamari rings, fresh empanadas and specials like grilled skirt steak topped with sauteed mushrooms and light red wine cream sauce.

For dessert, enjoy warm caramel crepes or queso y dulce provolone -- a treat consisting of provolone cheese and your choice of quince or sweet potato preserves. (You can view the full menu here.)

Lala's Argentine Grill has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Jacob C., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 13, wrote, "I recently moved to downtown and when I saw Lala's was opening I was stoked! ... Their sangria is so good, as well as their skirt steak (entrana)! "

"We were greeted at the door, by one of the owners I believe, and he was very friendly," added Yelper Tracee A. "I ordered the salmon pampas with rice, and it was supremely delicious. I also had two glasses of sangria, which were perfection as well."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lala's Argentine Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
