Lamplight Lounge has made its long-awaited debut in Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort. The newly reimagined bar and restaurant replaces the former Cove Bar and Ariel's Grotto, as part of the new Pixar Pier expansion.
According to the Orange County Register, the spot is themed as an old factory warehouse redesigned into a cool hangout for animators, who sometimes leave their work behind.
Menu offerings include bar bites like tuna poke, potato skins and lobster nachos served with black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, aged cheddar, oaxaca cheese and homemade tortilla chips.
The full menu -- only available in the downstairs dining room -- features dishes like classic ratatouille, warm donuts with dipping sauces and a salmon PLT (pancetta, romaine lettuce and roasted plum tomato with lemon-bacon aioli). You can view the full menu here.
Thirsty? Try one of the bar's signature cocktails like the Sizzle Reel, a blend of red wine, Bacardi 8 Anos rum, Ruby Red grapefruit juice and mixed berries.
Andrea S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 25, wrote, "As far as our drinks, the bartender/mixologist did a great job with portions on the drinks, not too sweet, not too overpowering. 5/5 on drinks all day. Ambience is beautiful, and of course you can't beat the view!"
"After months of renovation I finally got to sit in the Pier again!" said Yelper Anna S. "Lamplight Lounge used to be The Cove and Ariel's Grotto. The drink menu is super cute... very illustrated, almost looks like a fairy tale book. For drinks, I had the Over Budget and my boyfriend had the The Last Word -- both were delicious!"
Head on over to check it out: Lamplight Lounge is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Valid park admission to Disney California Adventure is required and reservations are recommended.
Lamplight Lounge debuts with cocktails and New American fare in Disney's Pixar Pier
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News