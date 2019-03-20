Landers Liquor Bar now open in Costa Mesa, with craft cocktails and more

Looking for a new bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 2101 Harbor Blvd., the fresh addition is called Landers Liquor Bar.
A landmark 1958 Costa Mesa outdoor eatery has "now fully transformed into a neighborhood hang out," says the business on its website, complete with "stiff handcrafted drinks and delicious homemade food."
Menu offerings -- inspired by California's high deserts and coastal lifestyle -- include small bites and entrees such as pan-seared jidori chicken, braised octopus and charcoal risotto.
A variety of beer, wine and spirits are on hand, along with specialty cocktails like the Landers Supply with New Amsterdam gin, mint, rosemary and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Kristine S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 16, wrote, "This place is a welcome addition to our growing community of bars and restaurants in Costa Mesa. I've been twice and had a great experience both times. ... The cheese and meat on the charcuterie board was really good."
And Cheyenne M. added, "The atmosphere, the drinks, the food, the happy hour -- everything about Lander's is exactly what you're looking for, I promise! Half off craft cocktails for happy hour (mind blown) and an amazing late night gourmet bar menu served until 11."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Landers Liquor Bar is open from 3-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
