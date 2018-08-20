Larchmont Bungalow Cafe re-debuts in Echo Park, with new look and location

A cafe that serves breakfast all day has reopened its doors in a new neighborhood. Now located at 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite N in Echo Park, the newcomer is called Larchmont Bungalow Cafe. The eatery, which unexpectedly closed its Larchmont location in 2017, can now be found in the Mohawk Collective building.
Helmed by chef Emanuel Hernandez, who worked under the previous establishment, the cafe features a new look along with egg dishes, pastries, lunch bowls and dinner protein plates, Eater LA reports.
Come try offerings like the vegan breakfast burrito; homemade organic oatmeal with fresh berries; and basil-stuffed chicken in tomato and black truffle sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Larchmont Bungalow Cafe seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Allison E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "The menu is enormous and we went for lunch. I ordered the smoked salmon plate and a mango, strawberry and raspberry smoothie. Both were excellent and I'm particularly excited about the presentation."
"Such a beautiful atmosphere!" added Yelper Delmita G. "You can take a dinner date out in the patio, go grab coffee with your girlfriends or just go grab some lunch on your own and read a book! Loved it! Food does not only look picture perfect, but tastes as good as it looks!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Larchmont Bungalow Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
