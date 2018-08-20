FOOD & DRINK

Larchmont Bungalow Cafe re-debuts in Echo Park, with new look and location

Photo: Alan F./Yelp

By Hoodline
A cafe that serves breakfast all day has reopened its doors in a new neighborhood. Now located at 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite N in Echo Park, the newcomer is called Larchmont Bungalow Cafe. The eatery, which unexpectedly closed its Larchmont location in 2017, can now be found in the Mohawk Collective building.

Helmed by chef Emanuel Hernandez, who worked under the previous establishment, the cafe features a new look along with egg dishes, pastries, lunch bowls and dinner protein plates, Eater LA reports.

Come try offerings like the vegan breakfast burrito; homemade organic oatmeal with fresh berries; and basil-stuffed chicken in tomato and black truffle sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Larchmont Bungalow Cafe seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Allison E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "The menu is enormous and we went for lunch. I ordered the smoked salmon plate and a mango, strawberry and raspberry smoothie. Both were excellent and I'm particularly excited about the presentation."

"Such a beautiful atmosphere!" added Yelper Delmita G. "You can take a dinner date out in the patio, go grab coffee with your girlfriends or just go grab some lunch on your own and read a book! Loved it! Food does not only look picture perfect, but tastes as good as it looks!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Larchmont Bungalow Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Boost your health by eating fermented foods
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
Looking for vegetarian fare? Here are Irvine's top 3 spots
Health warning: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New questions raised on ICE arrest of IE man driving pregnant wife to hospital
710 Fwy lanes closing for construction in Commerce, Vernon, East LA
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Motorcyclist killed in 91 Freeway crash in Anaheim
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Show More
Lyft driver shot in LA with riders in car
Knife attack in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'
Public seeks assurances after Malibu park shooting
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Man shot to death near Colton house party
More News