L.A.'s favorite sweets and treats

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eye on L.A. host Tina Malave takes you on a journey of indulgence. Join us as we try some of the most flavorful, most beloved and most obscure treats our city has to offer. Put your diet aside for a moment and enjoy the sugary goodness of LA!

L.A. COUNTY FAIR

For over 100 years the LA County Fair has been serving up colorful treats and good times, and this year is no different. Experience fair favorites like heart-shaped funnel cakes, ice cream by the scoop and some new creations like the cotton candy ice cream chicken sandwich!
The Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, in Pomona
https://www.lacountyfair.com/

ABC7 eyewitnesses Skylar Lee (@foodieonfleek) and Jessie Barnett (@disneyland_jessie) dig into some tasty treats, from shaved ice treats at Meal Top in Koreatown to the new Dole Mango-Chile Whip at DisneyLand Adventureland.
Mealtop: 450 S Western Ave #307, Los Angeles, CA 90020
https://www.mealtopcafe.com/
Disneyland Adventureland: 1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
https://disneyland.disney.go.com/destinations/disneyland/adventureland/

Among some of the best places for sweet treats in Los Angeles are the King's Hawaiian restaurant in Torrance and Sinners and Saints Bake Shop in Venice.



KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY
Many of us know King's Hawaiian from its delicious and slightly addictive sweet bread; but did you know King's Hawaiian also has restaurants? Yep! At King's Hawaiian in Torrance, you can enjoy Hawaiian comfort food in a family friendly setting; from the legendary Paradise cake and the fruit filled, Paradise Delight to specialty goods like Jalapeno bread.
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
https://www.khbakery.com/

SINNERS AND SAINTS BAKE SHOP
Whichever way your moral compass bends, Sinners and Saints Bake Shop has got you covered. From righteous vegan chocolate, chocolate cakes, to cupcakes, gluten free tres leches cakes, sinful tiramisu and mixed berry tarts.
Venice location: 2547 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
http://www.sinnersandsaintsdesserts.com/

MS RUBY'S BAKERY-RED VELVET CAKE
Nothing quite beats the moist and rich flavor of Red Velvet cake, and Ms. Ruby's Bakery has cracked the code on this colorful delight. Go ahead and indulge in an individual slice or a whole caked covered in the most delicious cream cheese icing ever to be spread on a cake.
404 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
https://www.yelp.com/biz/ms-rubys-bakery-inglewood

PORTILLO'S HOT DOGS
More than just mouthwatering hot dogs and burgers, Portillo's in Buena Park offers something even sweeter: their famous freshly baked Chocolate Cakes! And for those who want to shake things up even further, you can try their icing packed-Chocolate Cake Shakes.
8390 LaPalma Avenue, Buena Park CA 90620
https://www.portillos.com/index.html

THE GOURMET COBBLER FACTORY
A staple of the Pasadena community for over 20 years, The Gourmet Cobbler Factory is not to be missed. From a la mode dishes to an array of fruity flavors, like peaches and mixed berry; come on down and enjoy the Southern Hospitality and charm that this shop has to offer.
33 N Catalina Ave. Pasadena, CA 91106
https://cobblerfactorypasadena.com/

MASHTI MALONE'S - PERSIAN ICE CREAM
Sometimes the most unassuming spots have the sweetest surprises; such is the case for Mashti Malone's in Hollywood, which has been serving up authentic Persian Ice Cream for 40 years, establishing themselves as the original Persian Ice Cream spot in Los Angeles. Get ready to expand your pallet while treating yourself to their menu of over 40 different flavors; from lavender and saffron to rose water ice cream.
1525 N La Brea Ave, Hollywood, CA 90028
https://www.yelp.com/biz/mashti-malones-ice-cream-los-angeles

HAPPY DAYS CAFE- CHURROS
For a true A-Z sugar extravaganza, one can't go wrong with Happy Days Café in Sherman Oaks. From Nutella cappuccinos to mango and strawberry filled crepes topped with whipped cream; Happy Days is sure to offer you and your friends an indulgent and diverse experience.
14552 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
http://www.happydayscafe.com/
