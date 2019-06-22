Food & Drink

Lawry's in Beverly Hills changes menu for 1st time in over 25 years

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time in over 25 years, the famed restaurant Lawry's in Beverly Hills is changing its menu.

Even the uniforms stayed the same over the years. Originally, there was only one entree on the menu: tableside-carved roasted prime rib, served with potatoes and either creamed spinach or creamed corn.

Lawry's is adding nearly three dozen menu items, including Salmon Rockefeller and charbroiled filet mignon.
