LBK Pizzeria brings Neapolitan-style pizza and more to Studio City

Photo: LBK Pizzeria/Yelp

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called LBK Pizzeria, the fresh addition is located at 4359 Tujunga Ave. in Studio City.

The Brooklyn-based eatery comes courtesy of Stella Hospitality Group, a company founded on traditional Italian values and committed to building up the communities it serves, the business says on its website.

Look forward to award-winning Neapolitan-style pizza with toppings like spicy salami, oven-roasted wild mushrooms, truffle pate, garlic and burrata.

Appetizers and salads are on offer as well, along with desserts like Nutella pizza and fresh zeppoles (Italian doughnuts).

LBK Pizzeria has already attracted fans, with a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Steve M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 8, wrote, "Delicious pizza ... I feel like I'm in New York! The pizza is very fresh and light and the crust is very good."

"Had the Diavola and it was perfect, crunchy and delicious," added Yelper Kevin W. "Just how I like it! They also had the homemade chili oil, which I drizzled on top per their recommendation. Perfect."

Head on over to check it out: LBK Pizzeria is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
