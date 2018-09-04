LDH Kitchen The Robata brings Japanese fare and a light show to Santa Monica

A new restaurant specializing in an open-fire style of Japanese cooking has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2518 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica, the new arrival is called LDH Kitchen The Robata.
The restaurant, helmed by experienced chef Makoto Takano, features Japanese robata-yaki in which the food is cooked over hot coals. It bills itself as the first restaurant to marry Japanese cuisine with entertainment in Los Angeles and features a light show that is projected on the walls and includes sound effects.
On the menu, expect to find a fire and water theme, with menu offerings like charcoal-grilled bacon-wrapped mochi with sweet soy sauce; Santa Barbara sea urchin with blue crab and yuzu pepper; and buckwheat soba noodles with fresh black truffle soy dipping sauce and sliced butter. (You can view the full dining menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, LDH Kitchen The Robata has received a mixed response from its clientele.
Sharon Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 1, wrote, "Food was good, service was middling, atmosphere was fun and prices were excessively high. ... Dessert is worth getting, though the portions are definitely individual-sized -- highly recommend the ginger honey ice cream and the sweet potato creme brulee."
"Great service! Great food! And a cool light show!" shared Yelper Maryam R. "Heard about this place from a friend, so we decided to try it out. Not cheap, but the food was yummy."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: LDH Kitchen The Robata is open from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
