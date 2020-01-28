Lebanese fruit cocktails are now in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fruzion opened its new location in Northridge serving crepes, waffles, coffee and their signature fruit cocktail."It originated off the coast of Lebanon where you get basically a beer mug and then you layer it with fresh fruit," said Mary Yacoubian, owner. "And then you choose juice and juices to pour over the fruits, nuts, honey and you can top it with either ashta, Lebanese cream, or gelato."Fruzion opened its doors first in Chatsworth, and later Mary and her husband, Mike, opened their Glendale location. Now that they are in Northridge they're hoping more can enjoy their culture's healthy and vegan friendly dessert."The ashta I never had before and I was a little hesitant I'll admit it and once I tried it and once you have it all together with the honey and the nuts and the fruit it's an experience and it's really really good," said Marnie Nemcoff, who lives in nearby Chatsworth.You can order one of their specialties or pick your own fruit for a customized fruit cocktail.