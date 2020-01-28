In The Community

Lebanese fruit cocktails are now in Northridge

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fruzion opened its new location in Northridge serving crepes, waffles, coffee and their signature fruit cocktail.

"It originated off the coast of Lebanon where you get basically a beer mug and then you layer it with fresh fruit," said Mary Yacoubian, owner. "And then you choose juice and juices to pour over the fruits, nuts, honey and you can top it with either ashta, Lebanese cream, or gelato."

Fruzion opened its doors first in Chatsworth, and later Mary and her husband, Mike, opened their Glendale location. Now that they are in Northridge they're hoping more can enjoy their culture's healthy and vegan friendly dessert.

"The ashta I never had before and I was a little hesitant I'll admit it and once I tried it and once you have it all together with the honey and the nuts and the fruit it's an experience and it's really really good," said Marnie Nemcoff, who lives in nearby Chatsworth.

You can order one of their specialties or pick your own fruit for a customized fruit cocktail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknorthridgesan fernando valleylos angelescommunity journalistfoodcafesdessertsin the communityfruit
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
A look inside the annual homeless count in Long Beach
Things to do in LA County this weekend
Inside the North Hollywood meeting point for the 2020 homeless count
99-year-old golfer keeps on swinging in Long Beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
Chase reaches speeds of 115 mph before driver apprehended
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Audio, satellite images detail Kobe Bryant's helicopter flight path
Kobe Bryant's former pilot reacts to crash that killed NBA superstar
Trump's lawyers argue against relevancy of Bolton testimony
Show More
In this city that is so fractured, Kobe Bryant united us
Trump unveils Middle East peace plan, calls for Palestinian state
Coronavirus scare at USC prompts school officials to issue statement
Church says before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter took communion
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
More TOP STORIES News