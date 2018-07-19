FOOD & DRINK

Left Coast brings fresh brews and barbecue to East Irvine

By Hoodline
A new brewery, offering barbecue and craft beer, has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to East Irvine, called Left Coast, is located at 6652 Irvine Center Drive.

The family owned and operated establishment -- originating out of San Clemente, CA -- has a "slew of 23+ awards under their belt," the company boasts on its website.

Always-available brews range from American stouts to India pale ales, with offerings like seasonal raspberry wheat; an Orange County IPA brewed with locally grown California oranges; and a barrel-aged Belgian-style tripel ale with coriander and bitter orange peel. (See the full beer menu here.)

Hungry? Fresh barbecue fare is also on hand, with menu options like 75-hour beef brisket; Left Coast beer-battered onion rings; and Kansas City fried pickles served with zesty aioli or barbecue sauce. (Check out the food menu here.)

With 3.5 stars on Yelp, Left Coast is still finding its footing.

Tony W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "The menu looks pretty decent and covers a lot of bases. We tried the smokehouse salad and the pulled pork sandwich. Both were delicious, and the bacon on the pulled pork left my stomach craving for more."

"It's really nice to have a brewery in this part of Irvine, there are so few locations like this to enjoy in the area," said Yelper Miles B. "The beers were really good. I had their blonde ale and amber lager, and both had a great flavor."

Head on over to check it out: Left Coast is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
