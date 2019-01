Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu now open in Woodland Hills

A new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Woodland Hills, called Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu , is located at 19952 Ventura Blvd.The Jiu-Jitsu gym offers fundamentals and advanced technique classes for adults as well as children's classes for ages 2-14 years old. There is also open mat time for sparring and working on technique.Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Woodland Hills has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.Yelper Arielle M., who was the first to review it on Dec. 29, said , "I am so impressed by their professionalism and the welcoming atmosphere! The space is beautiful and clean."And Greg R. wrote , "Coach Manolo and Professor Erik are great instructors. I've been training for about two months and love it. I've learned a great deal and my fitness level has dramatically improved."Head on over to check it out: the new spot is open from 1-8:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday, noon-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 3-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)