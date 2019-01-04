FOOD & DRINK

Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu now open in Woodland Hills

Photo: Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Woodland Hills, called Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, is located at 19952 Ventura Blvd.

The Jiu-Jitsu gym offers fundamentals and advanced technique classes for adults as well as children's classes for ages 2-14 years old. There is also open mat time for sparring and working on technique.

Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Woodland Hills has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Arielle M., who was the first to review it on Dec. 29, said, "I am so impressed by their professionalism and the welcoming atmosphere! The space is beautiful and clean."

And Greg R. wrote, "Coach Manolo and Professor Erik are great instructors. I've been training for about two months and love it. I've learned a great deal and my fitness level has dramatically improved."

Head on over to check it out: the new spot is open from 1-8:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday, noon-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 3-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
