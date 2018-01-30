FOOD & DRINK

'Lincoln Kitchen & Tap' Brings Burgers And Beer To Lincoln Heights

If burgers and beer are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 2118 N. Broadway. in Lincoln Heights, the new arrival is called Lincoln Kitchen & Tap.

This new spot comes from the same folks behind nearby deli and bottle shop The Heights and cafe B Twentyfour. It features a rotating selection of over 40 craft brews along with sharable plates, burgers and more.

On the menu, expect to see offerings such as fried pickles with with Cajun-style aioli; parmesan and panko-crusted portobello slices served with chipotle ranch; 10 different styles of burgers like the "JFK" with cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, onion, avocado and a fried egg; and salads like beet carpaccio with arugula, burrata and candied nuts in a balsamic reduction. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Lincoln Kitchen & Tap has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

Tiffany C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 23rd, said: "I've been craving a burger for over a month. A delicious, meaty, juicy burger set atop a warm soft bun. Taking the recommendation from Ran C., I ventured out to finally get my burger fix, and I was not disappointed."

Yelper David L. added: "Times are changing in Lincoln Heights! I was so eager to come check this place out and support a local business once I saw this place on Yelp...The interior is very modern and comfortable--and the countertop by the bar is made with all pennies, how cool is that! "

And Jim S. said: "New restaurant opened recently in my neighborhood. This restaurant is run by the same people who run The Heights a few blocks down the street."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lincoln Kitchen & Tap is open daily from 4pm-midnight.
