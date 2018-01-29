FOOD & DRINK

'Little Brother's Sushi' Debuts In Tarzana

A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Little Brother's Sushi, the newcomer is located at 18373 Ventura Blvd. in Tarzana.

This newcomer--which has another outpost in Woodland Hills--specializes in traditional sushi, sashimi, rolls, omakase (chef's choice) and more.

For starters, there are dishes like seaweed salad, karaage fried chicken, baby octopus salad, salmon skin head or collar, and fried calamari.

On the sushi menu, expect to see items like unagi (eel) and cucumber, sake (salmon) nigiri, spicy tuna rolls, sashimi ceviche, giant clam, uni (sea urchin), and more.

Rounding things out is a selection of Japanese beer and hot and cold sake, teas, and soft drinks.

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Amanda C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "Love! So happy that Little Brother's opened closer to my part of the Valley. It's just as great as the other locations. The service is excellent. The spicy tuna and JJ rolls were delish."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Little Brother's Sushi is open Tuesday-Thursday from 5:30pm-9:30pm, Wednesday-Friday from 11:30am-2pm and Friday, and Saturday from 5:30pm-10pm.
