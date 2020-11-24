Food & Drink

Jet and Ali Tila on preparing a Thanksgiving meal: WATCH LIVE

Just like the rest of 2020, this Thanksgiving will be anything but normal! Whether you're brining a bird for the first time, or downsizing your traditional feast, we know you have questions.

Culinary power duo, Jet and Ali Tila, will have all the answers you need! Join us at 1 p.m. Tuesday for a special live stream to help make your Thanksgiving a success.

You can watch the chat live on this page, on the ABC7 mobile app or on our new streaming apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android TV.

Submit your question for the interview below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkthanksgivingcooking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travelers arriving in LA required to acknowledge state quarantine
LA County's restaurant shutdown confirmed by court
CA sees stunning rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, health sec says
Nevada Supreme Court makes Joe Biden's win official
LA County on the brink of new stay-home order amid COVID surge
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Biden signals stark shift with new national security team
Show More
5 Fwy crash: Overturned semitruck shuts SB lanes for hours
Topanga house fire spreads to nearby brush
Pasadena to keep outdoor dining despite LA County order
12-year-old genius boy accepted at Georgia Tech
New app helps users locate nearest Hispanic-owned food trucks
More TOP STORIES News