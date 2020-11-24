Just like the rest of 2020, this Thanksgiving will be anything but normal! Whether you're brining a bird for the first time, or downsizing your traditional feast, we know you have questions.
Culinary power duo, Jet and Ali Tila, will have all the answers you need! Join us at 1 p.m. Tuesday for a special live stream to help make your Thanksgiving a success.
You can watch the chat live on this page, on the ABC7 mobile app or on our new streaming apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android TV.
Submit your question for the interview below.
Jet and Ali Tila on preparing a Thanksgiving meal: WATCH LIVE
